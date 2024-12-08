Key weapon of Tua Tagovailoa on the Miami Dolphins hit with notable fine by the NFL

The Miami Dolphins found their name written on the NFL‘s gameday accountability report from Week 13 of the 2024 season. The league fined only one of their players, who happens to be a key weapon for Tua Tagovailoa.

The National Football League charged Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith $11,248 for a violation during Miami’s ugly loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving.

The NFL announced that Smith’s infraction was Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing). The action took place with 9:21 minutes left in the first quarter of the Fins’ 30-17 loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smith once again proved useful for Tua despite Dolphins’ loss

While things didn’t go to plan for Miami that night, Smith still had a productive game. Tagovailoa targeted him 11 times, with the tight end catching 10 of those passes for an impressive 113 yards.

Advertisement

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) runs off of the field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams on November 11, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Advertisement

Smith couldn’t find the end zone in Green Bay, but he still led the Dolphins’ pass catchers in receiving yards. It was another game where the 29-year-old proved to be a reliable target for Tua.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa takes full responsibility for the Dolphins' losing record

Smith enjoying career season with Tua’s Dolphins

After spending time with the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, and Atlanta Falcons, the FIU product seems to have found his place in Miami. Smith joined the Dolphins on a two-year, $8.4 million deal ahead of the 2024 NFL season, and he’s proving to be worth every single penny.

Smith entered Week 14 with 58 catches for 648 yards and four touchdowns in 74 targets, setting career-highs in targets, receptions, and yards. He is among Tua’s favorite weapons along with Tyreek Hill and Jayden Waddle, who have been in Miami for longer.

Advertisement