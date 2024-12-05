It has been a rough 2024 season for the Miami Dolphins, but especially for Tua Tagovailoa. Amid his team’s struggles, the quarterback has identified who he believes is most responsible for their disappointing performance: himself.

During the offseason, many analysts predicted the Dolphins would have a standout season. Head coach Mike McDaniel had built a solid roster, particularly with a powerful offense that many considered unstoppable.

Unfortunately, things haven’t gone as planned. The AFC East team currently holds a disappointing 5-7 record, and it seems increasingly unlikely that they will secure a spot in the playoffs this year.

Tua Tagovailoa takes responsibility for the Dolphins’ struggles

The AFC East was expected to be a highly competitive division in the 2024 NFL season. However, only the Bills have met those expectations, while the Dolphins and Jets have fallen far short of the goals set for them at the start of the campaign.

Analysts had anticipated that the Dolphins would contend with the Bills for the division title. Instead, they find themselves far behind Buffalo, and their playoff hopes are fading fast.

Earlier this year, the Dolphins lost Tua Tagovailoa for four games due to a concussion, during which they lost three of those contests. While fans have voiced their frustrations, the quarterback believes their record would look different with him on the field.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Tagovailoa admitted he is “very surprised” by the team’s current 5-7 record. He also took full responsibility for his absence, citing poor decision-making that led to the concussion as a factor in the team’s struggles.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback of the Miami Dolphins

“I don’t think that shows the character of who we are as a team, doesn’t show the work that we’ve put in this offseason together,” Tagovailoa said about their 5-7 record. “But nobody else will say it but me, and I feel like this has a lot to do with myself, obviously putting myself in harm’s way in the second game, going down, basically leaving my guys out to dry. That’s what I would say. Anyone can have an opinion about it’s football, it’s this, it’s that, but I do take that to heart as well, so I don’t want to do that to my guys again.”

Can the Dolphins still make the playoffs?

While the Dolphins’ 5-7 record is disappointing, their playoff chances are not entirely gone. Winning the division is no longer an option, so their only hope is to secure a Wild Card spot.

In the current playoff picture, the Dolphins have a 10% chance of advancing. A win in Week 14 against the Jets would boost those chances to 13%, but they would need a perfect finish to the season while hoping for significant missteps from the Broncos and Colts to make it.

