There's a newcomer in the National Football League. Black Friday, a very attractive day for shopping, will arrive to the NFL with the first-ever game soon to be announced.

Now, with a different schedule with more matches to be played, the NFL added a new event: Black Friday game. Here are all the details about it and how to watch it in the US.

NFL Black Friday game: When will the first-ever match be played?

The first-ever NFL Black Friday game is set to take place Friday, November 24, 2023 with an expected kick off of 3 PM (ET). The participating teams will be announced once the 2023 schedule is released.

It was not the only news that the NFL had. Black Friday will broadcast on Amazon Prime Video thanks to the success in Thursday Night Football games, so there will be back-to-back days in this platform starting in 2023.