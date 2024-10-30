The Arizona Cardinals lead the NFC West and aim to maintain their spot by supporting Kyler Murray with the return of a key player.

Against all odds, the Arizona Cardinals are the current leaders of the NFC West. The front office is determined to keep that position and has announced the potential return of a key player for Kyler Murray’s offense.

The Cardinals have struggled in recent years, and the front office has tried to build a competitive roster, though they’ve fallen short of that goal.

However, this year has been different. Despite not having the most stacked roster in the NFC West, they currently lead the division, with Kyler Murray performing exceptionally well.

Cardinals reveal that help is on the way for Kyler Murray

The Cardinals have undergone significant changes in recent years. Unfortunately, several players have struggled in Arizona, and the front office is eager for more wins.

Kyler Murray, selected No. 1 overall in 2019, remains the team’s starting quarterback. Despite the challenges, the former Oklahoma player seems poised to hold the role for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this year, the Cardinals paired Kyler Murray with top-tier wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. However, his offensive line has taken some losses, and the quarterback urgently needs support.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced that the team is opening the practice window for right tackle Jonah Williams, who sustained a knee injury at the beginning of the season.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Medical personal check on Jonah Williams #73 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Williams played only 22 snaps in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills before being placed on injured reserve. It appears he may be ready to play again in the coming weeks.

What’s next for the Arizona Cardinals?

The Cardinals enter Week 9 following back-to-back wins against the Chargers and Dolphins. This weekend, they will host the Chicago Bears.

Week 9 vs. Chicago Bears

Week 10 vs New York Jets

Week 11 – BYE

Week 12 @ Seattle Seahawks

