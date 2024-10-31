Trending topics:
World Series

Dodgers win 2024 World Series over Yankees: Best memes and reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers had to celebrate their World Series victory far from home, while criticism against the New York Yankees quickly took over the internet.

Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees
© Harry How/Getty ImagesAaron Boone of the New York Yankees

By Richard Tovar

The Los Angeles Dodgers executed everything perfectly in the 2024 World Series, defeating the New York Yankees in a series that started with LA’s total dominance, winning the first three games. Despite a comeback attempt by the Bronx Bombers, it fell short, and the loss sparked a wave of memes and reactions against them.

One of the main figures under scrutiny after the loss was Yankees manager Aaron Boone, with many calling for his dismissal. Several players also faced harsh criticism from fans on social media.

Reactions to the errors made by Yankees players that allowed Dodgers runs were also a focal point of criticism, especially the error by Aaron Judge, given his extensive postseason experience.

Advertisement

Alex Verdugo was another player who received no mercy; some fans commented on the satisfaction of seeing him strike out in the final inning to seal the Dodgers’ win, especially after his bold statements throughout the World Series, where he said things like, “If they can win three straight, so can we.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Texans have four options to replace Stefon Diggs after ACL tear
NFL

Texans have four options to replace Stefon Diggs after ACL tear

NBA News: LeBron and Bronny James share an emotional moment during Lakers' loss to Cavaliers
NBA

NBA News: LeBron and Bronny James share an emotional moment during Lakers' loss to Cavaliers

Kyler Murray is ready for the return of a key Cardinals teammate
NFL

Kyler Murray is ready for the return of a key Cardinals teammate

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso to arrive late for Brazil GP after medical treatment
Sports

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso to arrive late for Brazil GP after medical treatment

Better Collective Logo