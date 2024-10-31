Stefon Diggs will miss the rest of the 2024 season due to an ACL injury, prompting the Houston Texans to seek his replacement in the trade market.

In Week 8, Stefon Diggs suffered a torn ACL, sidelining him for the rest of the 2024 NFL season. Now, the Houston Texans are searching for his replacement, with four options reportedly on their radar.

CJ Stroud has lost his primary target. Earlier this year, the Texans traded for Diggs, securing a top-tier receiver for their star quarterback.

Unfortunately, Diggs won’t be able to assist Stroud further this season. The former Bills player’s ACL tear in Week 8 means the club now needs a new player to fill his role.

Report: Texans eye four players to replace Stefon Diggs

The Texans have had a strong 2024 season. Leading the AFC South at 6-2, they aim to keep that spot through the regular season.

However, their plans have taken a significant hit. Stefon Diggs, who joined Houston this offseason, will miss the rest of the year due to his ACL tear sustained in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Luckily, there’s hope for the Texans. Diggs’ injury occurred before the Nov. 5 trade deadline, giving Houston a chance to explore the market for a replacement.

According to ESPN, Darius Slayton of the New York Giants, Kendrick Bourne and K.J. Osborn of the New England Patriots, and Jakobi Meyers of the Las Vegas Raiders could be targets.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans celebrates after his touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings with Stefon Diggs #1 during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The first three players may be available, but Meyers is less likely. With Davante Adams recently joining the Jets, Meyers has stepped up as Las Vegas’ WR1, so the Raiders may hesitate to let him go.

Who are the Texans’ wide receivers?

Following Diggs’ season-ending injury, the Texans will likely add another receiver for depth, though it may not be a top-tier option.

For now, Tank Dell is set to become the WR1. Xavier Hutchinson and Robert Woods will back him up, though Houston is expected to bring in another player for the second half of the season.