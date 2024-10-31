MLB News: Yankees reportedly make a decision on Aaron Boone's future as manager

It appears Aaron Boone’s future with the New York Yankees is already set following their 2024 World Series loss. A reliable report has revealed what lies ahead for the manager.

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees lost the 2024 World Series at home to the Los Angeles Dodgers in what many would consider a major failure for one of MLB’s top teams. However, according to an SNY report, the team has already made a decision regarding the manager’s future.

According to MLB insider Andy Martino, Boone will remain with the Yankees for the 2025 season. It was also revealed that even if the Bronx Bombers had been swept by the Dodgers, Boone would have kept his job.

“As such, Boone is expected back as manager in 2025, despite how the World Series went, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the team’s thinking. That would have been the case even if the Yankees had been swept,” Martino reported at SNY.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Aaron Boone helped the New York Yankees climb out of a deep slump, as the team hadn’t made a World Series appearance since 2009. This achievement is one of the reasons he’s expected to remain as manager.

Aaron Boone during the 2024 season

Advertisement

How Long Has Aaron Boone Managed the Yankees?

Aaron Boone has been with the Yankees since 2018, managing for seven seasons, missing the postseason only once in 2023 when the team finished 4th in the AL East. His best postseason record came in 2024 with an 8-5 record, surpassing his 5-4 record in 2019.

Advertisement

What Is Aaron Boone’s Salary as Yankees Manager?

Aaron Boone’s contract with the Yankees is a three-year deal, with a $3.3 million salary for 2024. He signed the contract in 2021, which includes a club option for 2025, meaning the Yankees could extend it if they choose.