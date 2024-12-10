NFL News: Zac Taylor makes one thing clear after Bengals’ win over Cowboys in Arlington

The Cincinnati Bengals ended their three-week losing streak in dramatic fashion on Monday night, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 27-20 on the road. The victory, which brought the Bengals to 5-8, showcased resilience and determination as the team continues to battle for slim playoff hopes.

Head coach Zac Taylor was visibly emotional after the win, praising his team’s perseverance through a tough stretch of games. “We’re gonna enjoy this, you know, and it’s a short week,” Taylor said. “But I’m just so proud of our guys for sticking together through a lot of adversity over the last month.”

Taylor emphasized the significance of the win against Cowboys for a team that hasn’t had much to celebrate in recent weeks. “We hadn’t had this feeling in a while, so we’re gonna enjoy it for the four hours we get to enjoy it before we get back to work tomorrow to get ready for Tennessee,” he said.

Taylor believes the team has rediscovered a much-needed sense of confidence. “We needed this feeling because those last three locker rooms haven’t been like this. Just to feel that joy and the week’s worth of work has paid off for you,” he said. “We got one, and now we’ve got to go do it again.”

INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 17: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 during the Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers game on November 17, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 17 Bengals at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20241117094

Building Confidence Amid Adversity

Taylor acknowledged that the win over Dallas served as a morale boost but made it clear that the team isn’t letting up. “It helps you during the week just to have this confidence. We got one, and now we’ve got to go do it again,” he said. The Bengals’ next challenge will be preparing for a short week as they face the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.

What This Team Stands For

Reflecting on the team’s identity in a challenging season, Taylor said, “It’s an opportunity for the world to see, and we’re going to keep fighting. So when the Bengals walk on the field, you’re going to get our best shot.” While the postseason remains unlikely, Taylor’s message was clear: this team is not giving up. “Happy that we got a win, but it’s a short week. We’re certainly not going to overlook the team we’re about to play,” he added.