The Los Angeles Rams know what it's like to play in the postseason, they have enough experience to say that they can win in the playoffs, especially in the conference championship.

NFL Playoffs 2022: When was the last time the Los Angeles Rams went to the NFC Championship?

The Los Angeles Rams have a lethal offense that isn't easy to stop, and the team showed for most of the 2021-22 NFL regular season that they were ready to play in the playoffs. Under Sean McVay, the Rams adopted a new, more efficient offensive strategy that has delivered good results to the franchise.

The Rams opened the regular season with three straight wins in September against the Chicago Bears 34-14, the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-24. At the end of the regular season the Rams won 12 games and lost only 5.

The first game in the 2022 playoffs for the Rams was during the Wild Card round against the Arizona Cardinals, the team was a favorite and they won the game 34-11 at home. After that victory the Rams won against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 on the road.

When was the last time the Rams played in an NFC Championship game?

The Rams recently won an NFC title on the road against the Saints 26-23 in 2018, it was a good season where the Rams avoided the wild card round and played in the divisional round against the Cowboys.

How many NFC Championships have the Rams won?

In the new era of the NFL the Rams won four NFC Championship rings, two titles were won in the 21st century and two in the 20th century. The most recent loss in an NFC Championship game was in 1989 against the San Francisco 49ers.

How many Super Bowls have the Rams played in?

Since 1979 the Rams have played in 4 Super Bowls, a single victory in Super Bowl XXXIV against the Tennessee Titans 23-16. But before the merger, the Rams won two titles in what was once known as the NFL Championship.