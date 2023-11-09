When it rains, it pours for the New York Giants. What was already a complicated NFL season went pretty much down the drain in the wake of Daniel Jones’ season-ending injury. They had struggled with him, but turning the year around without him is nothing short of impossible.

On top of that, several analysts believe that this might be the last time we ever see Jones wearing a Giants uniform. HC Brian Daboll was frustrated with him all season long, and his career-best numbers from last year weren’t that impressive either.

Jones suffered a major knee injury and won’t be back on the field until mid-season at the earliest. With his money for the 2024 season fully guaranteed, the Giants could just wait until after the season is over to either trade him or release him.

But who could fill in for him in the meantime? Who’s going to take the reins for the G-Men? And more importantly, who could be a legitimate choice for them for the long-term future and not just a stopgap? Let’s break it down.

3 Potential Daniel Jones Replacements

3. Bo Nix

The first and more obvious name comes from the NFL Draft. The Giants are unlikely to win many more games — if any — this season, but with the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, and Arizona Cardinals all projected to do worse, they might not be able to get Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

That leaves Bo Nix as the next-best young quarterback they could target in the first round of the draft. He’s been one of the most improved and consistent passers in the nation this season, turning a lot of heads and climbing dozens of spots in most drafts.

Regardless of this season’s outcome, the Giants will likely give Brian Daboll another season. He developed Josh Allen and turned him into a star, and he could do the same for the incredibly talented Nix, whose upside is clearly higher than Jones’.

2. Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he started the season with an impressive record. They have a plethora of playmakers, and even though their running game is non-existent, he still found ways to move the chains.

However, Todd Bowles has just left a lot to be desired as a coach, and the Bucs have struggled to live up to Mayfield’s impressive play. He’s posted some of the best numbers of his career, yet his team can’t seem to win.

So, even if they want him back — which they should — he has every right to reconsider his options. The Giants could then use that valuable first-round pick to get him a star wideout like Marvin Harrison Jr.

1. Justin Fields

And last but not least, we find the ultimate low-risk/high-reward pickup for them in Justin Fields. With the Chicago Bears likely to go with either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, they just won’t have any more use for the Ohio State product.

Fields showed glimpses of greatness last season, but Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff has been unable or unwilling to unleash him and play him to his strengths this season.

He was never put in a position to succeed, and he’d get to play for an offensive-minded coach who could bring the best out of him. He was a five-star prospect in high school and college, and the talent is there. Also, he’s just 24 years old.