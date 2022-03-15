With Deshaun Watson looking to find a new home, the Seattle Seahawks could be one of the teams to watch. Check out the massive trade offer that could land him.

The NFL offseason has been one for the ages. From Aaron Rodgers' decision to Tom Brady coming back from retirement, the QB carousel only has a few dominoes yet to fall. Perhaps the biggest of them is Deshaun Watson.

Watson won't face criminal charges after 22 women accused him of sexual misconduct during massage and therapy sessions. That's all multiple teams wanted to hear before reigniting their interest in acquiring his services.

And, while he's been recently linked to the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns, some believe that the Seattle Seahawks could also be a potential suitor for the Clemson product. Here is what they could offer for him.

NFL Rumors: Seattle Seahawks Could Make A Huge Offer For Deshaun Watson

(Transcript via Clutchpoints)

"Seahawks trade: 2022 9th overall pick, 2022 41st overall pick, 2023 fourth-round pick

Texans trade: Deshaun Watson

Seattle has two second-round picks this year, and trading one of them away is a no-brainer in this deal, along with the 2023 fourth-rounder. Sending the 9th overall pick would be a difficult choice, but they would be getting a Top 10 quarterback in the NFL.

The NFL is a quarterback league, and not having an elite one under center makes it hard to compete for a Super Bowl.

Watson’s electric play style would fit well with wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. His physical attributes allow him to break tackles and escape from the pocket.

This can create off-schedule plays downfield, which are hard for defenses to cover. With Metcalf and Lockett at receiver, it would be even tougher for cornerbacks and safeties to contain. Metcalf’s physical play and big frame make him an elite deep threat."

The Seahawks were expected to go through a rebuild after parting ways with Russell Wilson, but maybe adding Watson could propel them back into contention right away. That, assuming he's also interested in waiving his no-trade clause for them.