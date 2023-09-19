The 2023 NFL season is underway but that doesn’t prevent teams with Super Bowl aspirations to continue looking for ways to improve. The Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens, for instance, know they have work to do.

Though these teams have started their respective campaigns differently, both have quickly realized they could use help in offense. While Cleveland just lost Nick Chubb, Baltimore will miss JK Dobbins for the rest of the season.

Therefore, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports that both teams have already checked in with the Los Angeles Rams about a potential trade for running back Cam Akers, who is no longer in Sean McVay’s consideration.

How teams can get Cam Akers

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders also reportedly interested in Akers, the Rams are believed to be looking to trade the RB instead of letting him go as a free agent.

For salary reasons, it would make sense if they release him. But given how many suitors Akers seems to have, the Rams don’t want to miss out on getting something in return.

When did the Rams draft Cam Akers?

The Los Angeles Rams selected Cam Akers out of Florida State with the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was part of the Super Bowl-winning team in the 2021-22 season.