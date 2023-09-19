The Cleveland Browns lost way more than just their divisional clash vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game also cost them one of the best running backs in the National Football League.

Superstar running back Nick Chubb is set to miss the remainder of the season, with HC Kevin Stefanski admitting that he’s currently suffering from a ‘very significant’ knee injury.

“Nick’s got a very significant knee injury,” Stefanski said postgame. “You feel for the person. He’s a great football player as we know, but he’s an even better person. We will support him every step of the way.”

Nick Chubb’s Contract

Chubb is currently set to make $10,850,000 this season, and as a potential opt out next offseason. Should he decide to stay with the team, he’d be in for $11,775,000 next season before becoming a free agent.

He had signed a three-year deal worth a total of $36,000,000 with the Browns, including $20,000,000 fully guaranteed, being the fourth-highest earning running back in the league.

The Browns will now try to ride with backup RB Jerome Ford, who had a very solid game filling in for Chubb. They could also dig deep into the free agency market to get more depth at the position.