Cam Akers’ tenure with the Los Angeles Rams has been full of mysteries, but one thing’s for sure: The team isn’t happy with him. This might be due to undisclosed disciplinary or work ethic reasons, as he’s pretty much healthy.

Akers was a healthy scratch when the Rams squared off vs. the San Francisco 49ers, being inactive despite a somewhat decent first game vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, Rams HC Sean McVay has made it loud and clear that he’s not going to be brought back under any circumstances, pretty much putting an end to his time at SoFi Stadium.

Rams Won’t Activate Cam Akers

“That [activating him again] won’t be an opportunity,” McVay said, per the team’s official website. “It’ll be an opportunity to make a move. I feel good about the opportunity to move him, but we won’t go back and forth on it.”

The coach also stated that he had already been clear and open to Akers about this decision, and while he didn’t get into any details, it’s clear that there has to be something else going on.

Akers has shown glimpses of great play since he entered the league, but injuries and bizarre situations have kept him off the field more often than not, so it’ll be interesting to see if there are any takers.