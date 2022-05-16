After just one year on the sidelines, future Hall of Famer Drew Brees could look to follow Tom Brady's steps and make an NFL comeback. Check out what he said about that.

If this NFL offseason has taught us something is that anything can happen. Tom Brady's retirement lasted just 40 days, so it wouldn't be shocking to think that some of his colleagues could be inspired by his comeback.

Brady convinced Rob Gronkowski to return from retirement after one year on the shelf. Moreover, he reportedly reached out to Julian Edelman to try and get him back on the field for the upcoming season.

However, it's a huge NFC South rival who could follow his steps next, as New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees isn't coming back to NBC for the upcoming campaign. Instead, his future could be on the field again.

NFL News: Drew Brees May Not Come Back To NBC For Next Season

"Legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees will not return to NBC after just one season as a studio and game analyst, according to sources," reported Andrew Marchand of The New York Post.

"The decision seemed mutual as Brees preferred doing games over the 'Football Night in America' studio show, and NBC didn’t have many NFL games to offer him," Marchand continued. "NBC soured on Brees’ potential after originally believing he could develop into the heir apparent to Cris Collinsworth on 'Sunday Night Football' games."

Brees Doesn't Know What The Future Holds, Doesn't Rule Out A Comeback

Brees, who played through a plethora of injuries in his final two seasons, was quick to let everybody know that he hasn't ruled out coming back to NBC. If anything, everything— including an NFL comeback— is on the table:

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know," the Saints legend tweeted.

The Saints would gladly welcome back Brees in a heartbeat, especially after drafting Chris Olave and signing Jarvis Landry. But then again, Jameis Winston may not be pleased to hear about this.