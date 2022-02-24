Even though insiders reported that the Packers agreed to let Aaron Rodgers leave the team this season, GM Brian Gutekunst says there was never such promise.

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers have engaged in a years-long back-and-forth. Rodgers threatened to sit out or retire before the start of last season, just to come back and earn NFL MVP honors.

Now, the legendary gunslinger is once again hinting at a potential move. That was a possibility the Packers were aware of since the beginning of last season, although they reportedly made amends throughout the campaign.

Most reports claimed that Rodgers and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst came to a verbal understatement, stating that the team would grant him his wish to be traded before the start of the 2022 season. Now, it seems like there was never such an agreement, or at least, they're not obliged to honor it.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Says He Never Promised To Trade Aaron Rodgers

“That was not something I told him,” Gutekunst said, as quoted by ESPN.com. “Again, I think the whole conversation with Aaron last season before he came back was that, regardless, at the end of this past season, that we would sit down as a group and we would work it out one way or another.”

Rodgers Says He Won't Make A Decision Right Now

Rodgers, on the other hand, is taking it just one day at a time. He's not focused on football right now and is just trying to get back to full strength both physically and mentally before the start of next season:

“There will be no news today,” Rodgers said in his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “No decision on my future. I just came out of a 12-day cleanse where you’re eating a specific diet and you’re going through these treatments every day and you’re not really doing anything else."

“I get it,” Rodgers added. “There’s not a lot to talk about football-wise and this will be a topic of conversation. But I am looking forward to making a decision and moving forward. I think it’s best for me. It’s best for the team. It’s best for all parties involved. Let’s just get this behind us.”

It seems like neither party wants to cave in or reveal what's actually going on, which is normal at this point in the offseason. Hopefully, we'll get some more clarity down the line, as he could be the first big domino to fall in this year's QB carousel.