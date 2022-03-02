With Aaron Rodgers' future still up in the air, Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst shed some light on the situation. Check out what the executive had to say about it.

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are again on a tough spot. The reigning NFL MVP has flirted with retirement and the idea of playing for another team, yet the team wants him to stay for at least another season.

Some rumors claim that Rodgers is looking to become the highest-paid player in the league. And, shocking as it may seem, the Packers haven't ruled out the possibility of granting him that wish.

Moreover, it also seems like there's no rush whatsoever in getting a deal done. That's because the Cheeseheads have yet to receive any trade offer or inquiry about their future Hall of Famer quarterback.

NFL Rumors: Packers GM Says They Haven't Gotten Any Calls Over Aaron Rodgers

“Not at all,” Gutekunst said when asked about any calls for Rodgers, per ProFootballTalk. “Not at all. Not a single person.”

The Packers expect that Rodgers makes up his mind and lets them know about his intentions rather sooner than later. Keeping him on the team is their no. 1 priority, so it's urgent he speaks up before March 16.

“I would hope so,” Gutekunst admitted. “That’s obviously the start of the new league year. There’s a lot of decisions that have to be made before that, so that would be helpful. I would think we would know something before then. Once we get the situation with Aaron figured out, everything will follow."

"Obviously everything around here centers around the quarterback. That's kind of how we do things," the GM said last week. "It's a big piece. It's a domino that has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it's important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit. That's the first one to go."

The Team Never Promised Rodgers They'd Trade Him

The word around the league was that Gutekunst promised Rodgers he'd let him go after last season if that's what he wanted. Nonetheless, now it seems like he never made such a commitment:

“That was not something I told him,” Gutekunst said. “Again, I think the whole conversation with Aaron last season before he came back was that, regardless, at the end of this past season, that we would sit down as a group and we would work it out one way or another.”

As per usual, Rodgers' situation is murky and there are several mixed reports. But hopefully, we'll get some more clarity over the next couple of days.