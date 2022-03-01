Although it's not like he's short on cash right now, it seems like Aaron Rodgers' pockets are going to get even fuller. At least, that's if he wants to stay with the Green Bay Packers.

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are once again on a tough spot. The quarterback is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, yet there's nothing sure about his future with the team.

Ever since the end of the season, most insiders reported that Rodgers was as good as gone. The disappointing end to the campaign could have driven him away from Lambeau Field once and for all.

But now, a recent report claims that the Packers could still manage to hold on to their legendary quarterback. That, assuming they're willing to go the extra mile and spend some very big bucks.

Rodgers Wants To Be The Highest-Paid Player In The League

“From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin," ESPN's Diana Russini said on the Rich Eisen Show. "So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”

NFL Rumors: Packers Are Talking With Rodgers About A Massive Deal

While those salary aspirations could drive most teams away, it's Aaron Rodgers we're talking about. Surprisingly, the Packers are not only considering paying him that much but also actively negotiatind with him, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport:

"Nothing is done, but they are having discussions," Rapoport reported. "They are having negotiations to have a deal, hopefully for them, ready to go if and when Aaron Rodgers firmly and finally decides that he wants to return."

Packers' GM Brian Gutekunst Knows It's All About The QB

The Packers know how big of a deal having a future Hall of Famer at quarterback is. And even though they still need to address multiple positions in free agency, keeping Rodgers will remain their top priority:

"Obviously everything around here centers around the quarterback. That's kind of how we do things," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said, per NFL.com. "It's a big piece. It's a domino that has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it's important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit. That's the first one to go."

Rodgers said that he won't take son long before making a decision but we've already seen and heard him in the past. For now, it seems like we'll just have to wait and see, but we don't see a scenario where he turns down $50+ million a year.