Deshaun Watson has reportedly begun to evaluate possible landing spots this year as his future would no longer be at the Houston Texans, and the vacancy left by Tom Brady's retirement would make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an attractive option.

One of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, it's been a long time since Deshaun Watson made headlines for his play. The Houston Texans quarterback has been in the eye of the storm as over 20 civil lawsuits were filed against him by women across multiple states for alleged sexual misconduct.

Watson, who requested a trade in January last year, has not played a single minute in the entire 2021 season. This year he hopes to finally leave Houston and get off to a fresh start, which according to ESPN he has already begun to plan.

The Miami Dolphins were heavily linked with Watson last year but that no longer seems to be an option as new head coach Mike McDaniel and the organization seem to support Tua Tagovailoa as QB1. However, Jeremy Fowler reports that Watson eyes two teams as potential landing spots, and one of them are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have to replace retired quarterback Tom Brady.

Watson reportedly sees Buccaneers as possible destination

"One source noted that Watson -- who has a no-trade clause -- is still early in the evaluation process, but he's looking for the right blend of offensive system, coaching, talent and, most importantly, the chance to win," Fowler wrote.

Well, if that's the case, the Bucs would certainly be a great option for Watson. With the right quarterback, they may have what it takes to win another ring. Tampa seems to know that as well and, according to Fowler, will try to keep its contender status alive in the offseason.

"The Buccaneers will exhaust all options to resolve their quarterback situation after the retirement of Tom Brady, per sources. The goal is to maximize the championship window instead of rebuild. Second-round pick Kyle Trask and veteran Blaine Gabbert remain in the fold, but big-name quarterbacks such as Watson or Russell Wilson could be options Tampa Bay at least explores."

Watson also has the Minnesota Vikings on his radar

The report adds that the Minnesota Vikings would also be on Watson's wish list. The team was fully commited to Kirk Cousins so far but, with only a year left on his contract, it remains to be seen whether they continue together in the future.

"The Vikings have intriguing young pieces in Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook, and they face a decision on the contract of Kirk Cousins, a 2023 free agent who has a $45 million cap hit in 2022. New coach Kevin O'Connell, however, conveyed a strong belief in Cousins during his interview process with Minnesota, relaying a vision for maximizing his skill set."