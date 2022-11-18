With the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Tennessee Titans, some believe this could be the end of the line for Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback.

NFL Rumors: This could be the end of Aaron Rodgers' career with the Packers

To say that it's been a dismal year for the Green Bay Packers would be an understatement. Absolutely everything that could've gone wrong for Matt LaFleur's team has gone wrong, and not even Aaron Rodgers' heroics can save them at this point.

Once considered legit contenders out of the NFC North, the Packers are now sitting at a 4-7 record after yesterday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Needless to say, the playoffs seem like a long shot at this point.

That's why there's been some rumbling around the league about a potential — and quite impactful — change. It wouldn't be shocking to see Jordan Love take the field over Aaron Rodgers if they drop another game.

NFL News: Packers Could Move On From Rodgers, Start Jordan Love

(Transcript via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk)

"While it’s not impossible to think they can go six for six and get to the playoffs, each additional loss at this point will close the door a little bit more.

At some point, they may need to admit that it’s just not going to happen. Maybe that’s when Rodgers heads to injured reserve, Jordan Love gets some reps in preparation for 2023, and one of the best quarterbacks of all time sees his career end with a whimper, not a bang.

That possibility remains several games away. With Rodgers at the helm, they’re capable of catching fire, of putting a string of victories together.

(...)

So, basically, the playoffs start for the Packers next Sunday night. If they lose to the Eagles, it could be time to start thinking about turning the page to 2023, which also could mean finally closing the book on the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay."

The reality is that the Packers cannot compete at the highest level with this roster. So, maybe it'll be for the best if they both move on from each other. It's sad to watch one of the greatest ever go like this.