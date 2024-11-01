NFL News: Colts player makes vexing reaction to Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco QB job dispute

An Indianapolis Colts player reacts to the team's repeated quarterback changes, focusing on the situation with Joe Flacco and Anthony Richardson in the 2024 NFL season.

The situation of the Indianapolis Colts regarding the starting quarterback position has become a focus of controversy. Head coach Shane Steichen has decided to bench Anthony Richardson in favor of Joe Flacco, and the opinions of other members of the team did not take long to arrive, just hours before another game of the 2024 NFL season.

Center Ryan Kelly is the player who expressed his opinion on the situation of the Lions quarterbacks, who have a 4-4 record and will have an important matchup next Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 of the league.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t frustrated with so many quarterback changes. It’s kind of a reality. I think I can learn a lot from these different quarterbacks, but I’d like to have a consistent guy from the first time out to the last time out,” Kelly reacted in an interview with Fox 59 Indianapolis radio.

“I’m a little surprised he went with Flacco instead of Richardson. I respect him for doing that because I think it was a good courtesy decision,” Kelly sentenced of the Colts head coach’s decision to switch names at quarterback at the middle of the current season.

Bryan Kelly of the Indianapolis Colts (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The quarterbacks Kelly saw pass during his time with the Colts

Kelly has been a professional since 2016, when he was selected in the first round of the draft. Since then, the center has seen a dozen quarterbacks in the Indianapolis Colts’ lineup. “That’s 12 guys. I can name them all. I’m good friends with all of them,” the 31-year-old said.

The 12 quarterbacks are Richardson, Flacco, Gardner Minshew, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Scott Tolzien and Andrew Luck.

Joe Flacco to replace Anthony Richardson

Flacco, 39, is not the Colts’ long-term bet, but he has returned to the starting quarterback position per Coach Steichen’s decision. Richardson will not start for the Colts, something that happened to him in Weeks 4 and 5 when he left the team with a hip injury suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

Richardson and Flacco’s performance in the current 2024 NFL season

Flacco has started three games this season, completing 71 of 108 attempts for 716 yards and 7 touchdowns. On the other hand, second-year pro Richardson has completed 59 passes in 133 attempts for 4 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in the current campaign.

