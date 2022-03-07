Aaron Rodgers' future continues to be a huge question mark. Here is where the Green Bay Packers stand on him and any possible trade for his services.

Once again, Aaron Rodgers has been the man of the offseason. The reigning NFL MVP has yet to make—or announce— the next step in his career and has Green Bay Packers fans in veil waiting for his decision.

Some around the league claim that the Packers are ready to make him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Others state that he's already got multiple offers sitting on his table and is just weighing in.

Whatever is the case, Mike Florio of NBC's ProFootballTalk believes that Rodgers already knows where he'll play next season. Moreover, he's not buying that the Packers haven't received any calls over number 12.

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Already Got Multiple Deals In Place

(Transcript via ProFootballTalk)

"Rodgers isn’t deciding whether he’d like to see a menu; he’s got the thing open and he’s picking his meal. That reality makes the news that his people recently negotiated a short-term deal with the Packers even more sensible. Rodgers, we believe, currently knows the teams to which the Packers would trade him, the money he’d receive from each destination, the compensation the Packers would secure. It stands to reason that Rodgers also will know what the Packers will pay, if he stays.

Look for the decision to be leaked (and then announced five minutes later) as “Rodgers is leaving,” with his destination leaked (and announced five minutes later) not long after that. Those pushing the team’s narrative will continue to insist that the deal wasn’t already in place before Rodgers made his decision on whether to stay or go. Those who get it will know otherwise."

Rodgers likes to mess around with people and he was clearly hurt in how they portrayed him last year over his vaccination fiasco. So maybe, he's just trolling us all again and will make us wait until the very last second to announce his decision.