NY Giants get positive Tyrone Tracy Jr. update before game vs Rams in Week 2

The New York Giants received an important update on Tyrone Tracy Jr. as they continued preparing for Monday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. After the running back missed Wednesday’s practice because of the flu, Tracy was back on the field Thursday and his status immediately became much clearer.

Tracy was not listed on the Giants’ injury report Thursday, another positive development for New York as the team prepares for one of its biggest tests of the young season. His return suggests the illness that kept him away from the facility Wednesday is no longer expected to interfere with his preparation.

That is significant for the Giants’ running back depth chart. Tracy remains an important piece of a group that also includes Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary, and having him available gives John Harbaugh more options heading into the matchup with the Rams.

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Tyrone Tracy returns to Giants practice

Tracy’s absence Wednesday initially created some concern because the Giants were trying to keep the illness from spreading through the locker room. Harbaugh explained that Tracy had arrived at the facility feeling very sick before being sent home, but the coach expected him to return Thursday if his condition improved.

That is exactly what happened. Tracy returned to practice Thursday and, even more importantly, was not listed on the injury report. There is therefore no indication at this point that the running back is dealing with a football-related injury heading into Monday night.

The timing is especially helpful because Tracy can now use the remainder of the week to prepare normally for the Rams. After making it through Thursday’s practice, the Giants have additional opportunities to monitor him before making any final decisions about their offensive personnel.

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Giants get boost to RB depth chart vs Rams

Tracy’s availability gives the Giants another experienced option alongside Skattebo, who emerged as a key part of the offense in Week 1, and Singletary. New York will need contributions from its running backs against a Rams defense that presents a significant challenge up front.

The Giants also have an extra day before Monday night’s game, giving Tracy more time to fully recover from the flu and get back into his normal routine. Unless something changes over the next few days, his Thursday return represents a major step toward being available against Los Angeles.

For now, the Giants can move forward with Tracy back in the mix. After his unexpected absence Wednesday, seeing the running back return to practice without an injury designation is exactly the type of update New York wanted heading into Monday Night Football.