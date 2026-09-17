Cam Skattebo sends defiant message to Aaron Donald before NY Giants vs Rams in Week 2

Cam Skattebo is preparing for one of the biggest challenges of his young career when the New York Giants face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. With Aaron Donald potentially making his long-awaited return to the field, the running back could find himself facing one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history.

Donald has not played in a regular-season game since the end of the 2023 season before announcing his retirement. After spending more than two years away from the NFL, the future Hall of Fame defensive tackle returned to the Rams this offseason and has been working toward making his comeback.

That possibility has naturally caught the attention of Skattebo. The Giants running back knows exactly what Donald represents, but he also understands that the Rams star has not played an NFL game in a long time. Skattebo’s message ahead of Monday night’s matchup was filled with respect, but he made it clear he will not back down if the two players meet on the field.

Advertisement

Cam Skattebo’s message to Aaron Donald

Cam Skattebo was asked about the possibility of facing Aaron Donald and immediately acknowledged the challenge of going against a player who dominated the NFL for years. At the same time, the star RB pointed out that Donald will have to deal with the same reality as everyone else if Monday night becomes his first game back.

“He’s had a couple of years off. I’m sure he’s ready to go and he’s excited to play, but he’s still got to play football. He hasn’t practiced a ton. He hasn’t played in a game yet or played a ton. So, if it is his first game, he’s got to be ready for it, just like we do. I’m excited to play against him.”

Skattebo’s comments are not meant as disrespect toward Donald, but they’re definitely a challenge. In fact, Cam made it clear that he understands the magnitude of potentially sharing the field with one of the best defensive linemen to ever play the game.

Advertisement

“He’s one of the best to ever do it. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a good challenge. If I have to meet him in the hole on 3rd and 1, so be it. I gotta get one yard. He’s a good player. All respect to him.”

Cam Skattebo is ready for Aaron Donald

The final part of Skattebo’s answer captures his approach perfectly. Even if Donald is lined up across from him in one of the most physical situations possible, Cam is focused on accomplishing his assignment rather than worrying about the name on the other side.

That could make Monday night’s matchup particularly intriguing if Donald receives enough snaps to make an impact. Skattebo emerged as an important part of the Giants’ offense in Week 1, and his physical running style could eventually put him directly into situations where he has to challenge Donald at the line of scrimmage.

Advertisement

For Skattebo, however, the equation is simple. He has enormous respect for what Donald accomplished throughout his career, but if the Rams defensive tackle is finally back on the field and the Giants need one yard on third down, he is prepared to run directly at the challenge.