What’s the Bills’ new Highmark Stadium total capacity compared to their old venue?

The Buffalo Bills have a new home in Highmark Stadium, bringing major changes to the game-day experience. But how does the new venue compare with the old stadium when it comes to one key number: total capacity?

For the Buffalo Bills, the move to the new Highmark Stadium brought a major change beyond the venue itself: the number of fans the team can host on game day has been reduced.

The previous Highmark Stadium, which opened in 1973, was listed at 71,621 seats in recent NFL records. That means the new stadium has roughly 11,500 fewer seats, despite being designed with wider concourses and larger seats.

The capacity change is part of a broader redesign of the Bills’ home-field experience. Rather than simply trying to fit as many people as possible into the building, the project prioritized modern amenities, like a heated field.

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How many fans can the New Highmark Stadium hold?

The new Highmark Stadium can hold 60,108 fans for Buffalo Bills games. The figure was confirmed by the team when the stadium officially opened in June 2026, giving the Buffalo Bills a more compact home than the venue it replaced.

Fans react after a successful two-point conversion by the Bills at Highmark Stadium (Source: Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The new design puts greater emphasis on the overall game-day experience, with larger seats, improved sightlines and 360-degree concourses that keep fans connected to the field while moving around the stadium.

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The Bills say it has expandable capacity for major events beyond NFL games, while its new features include natural grass, extensive seating-bowl coverage, frictionless food and beverage marketplaces and upgraded audio and video technology.

The stadium also represents a significant change in how the team uses its Orchard Park home. Built across the street from the former venue, the $2.1 billion facility officially opened in June 2026, with the Bills scheduled to play their first regular-season game there against the Detroit Lions on September 17.