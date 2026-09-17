How much did the new Highmark Stadium cost the Buffalo Bills?

The Buffalo Bills have a brand-new home in Highmark Stadium, but building an NFL venue of this scale was no small investment. How much did it ultimately cost the team?

The new Buffalo Bills have officially entered a new era with the opening of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, replacing the venue that had been the team’s home since 1973. The project became one of the biggest sports construction.

The price tag, however, grew substantially from the original plans. What was initially projected at roughly $1.4 billion ultimately reached just over $2.1 billion, according to the Bills and New York State following the project’s completion.

The new stadium has sparked plenty of intrigue among fans, with questions such as: What happened to the old Highmark Stadium, what is its new capacity, and how much was invested in the NFL’s incredible new infrastructure?

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Who paid for the New Highmark Stadium?

The New Highmark Stadium was funded through a public-private partnership, with New York State and Erie County contributing $850 million and the Buffalo Bills covering the remaining costs. The original agreement called for a $1.4 billion project, with $600 million from New York State, $250 million from Erie County, and $550 million from the Buffalo Bills and NFL.

Home opener field painting (Source: Grace Urbanski/Buffalo Bills)

The financing structure changed as construction costs climbed. By the time the stadium was completed in June 2026, the final price had reached just over $2.1 billion, according to the Bills and New York State.

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The public contribution remained $850 million, meaning the Bills organization was responsible for the additional costs above that amount. Empire State Development, the state agency involved in the project, now lists the Bills’ share at approximately $1.25 billion, including cost overruns.

New York State committed $600 million, while Erie County provided another $250 million. Those funds were part of the agreement designed to keep the Bills in Western New York under a new 30-year lease.

The state described the arrangement as a public-private partnership, with the economic activity and tax revenue generated by the team expected to offset the public investment over time.

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The Bills and NFL initially committed a combined $550 million when the deal was announced in 2022, but later state documents put the team’s required investment at at least $690 million, while the final project cost ultimately went well beyond the original budget. ESPN reported during construction that the Pegulas, the Bills’ owners, would be responsible for costs exceeding the agreed public contribution.