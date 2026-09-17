John Harbaugh delivers major warning to NY Giants ahead of game vs LA Rams in Week 2

The New York Giants could have easily spent the first few days of Week 2 celebrating their statement victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Instead, head coach John Harbaugh is making sure his players understand that the 28-20 win was only the beginning of what the Giants are trying to accomplish this season.

New York entered the season opener with plenty of questions but answered many of them by defeating Dallas on Sunday Night Football. The victory created plenty of excitement around the team, but the Giants now face another major challenge against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Harbaugh does not believe there is any danger of his team losing focus after such an emphatic opening victory. The Giants’ head coach made it clear that his players understood before Week 1 that the Cowboys game was only the first of 17 regular-season games, regardless of the result.

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John Harbaugh sends clear message to NY Giants before game vs Rams

John Harbaugh was asked how the Giants could avoid a letdown after building toward the Cowboys game throughout the offseason and then delivering such an impressive victory. His response left little doubt about how he views his team’s mindset heading into Week 2.

“Well, I don’t think there’s any chance of that. Our guys understand, they’re mature guys. They understand. They understood going into the game that it was the first game of a 17-game season, no matter what the outcome is going to be and that the Rams are going to be next up regardless of what the outcome is.”

That mentality will be tested immediately because the Rams represent a completely different challenge. Los Angeles has a talented roster and entered the season with expectations of competing at a high level, meaning the Giants cannot afford to carry the emotional high of beating Dallas into their next matchup.

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Giants must raise their level against Rams

John Harbaugh also emphasized that the Giants’ responsibility is not simply to repeat what they did against the Cowboys, but to improve from one week to the next. For a team hoping to establish itself under a new coaching regime, the ability to maintain that progression could be more important than the excitement generated by one victory.

“Our job is to get better and keep improving, because you have to. You have to improve to have a chance to be successful next week. So, our guys understand that and I don’t expect or have any inkling. I don’t believe that’ll happen for one second (letdown).”

The message from Harbaugh is straightforward: beating Dallas does not give the Giants any advantage against Los Angeles. The Rams will not care that New York opened the season with a major division victory, and the Giants will have to execute at a high level all over again if they want another win.

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That becomes particularly important because the Giants are still trying to establish what kind of team they can be in 2026. A strong performance against the Rams would provide another opportunity to show that the Cowboys victory was not simply an isolated result, while a disappointing performance could raise questions about whether the team can maintain its level from week to week.