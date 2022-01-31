After years of struggles with non-contending teams, Odell Beckham Jr has finally made it to the Super Bowl. Check out what he said about his brief tenure with the Los Angeles Rams.

It's crazy to think that Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns made Odell Beckham Jr - of all players - look completely washed. Now, he's getting ready to play in the first Super Bowl of his career.

OBJ made a nearly immediate impact with the Los Angeles Rams. His sole presence opened up some big lanes for Cooper Kupp and he excelled when called upon to replace Robert Woods.

Beckham looks happy and rejuvenated out there. He's developed some nice rapport with Matthew Stafford and Rams coach Sean McVay trusted him from the very second he arrived. That's why he couldn't be happier about finally joining a winning franchise.

Odell Beckham Jr Is Loving His Days With The Rams

“Being integrated into the plan,” Beckham said, per ProFootballTalk. “Taking me in, pushing me for excellence, the weight room — everything about this place is right and it’s done right. And it’s just been an incredible opportunity. And I feel like I’m just trying to make the most of it. And here we are playing in the Super Bowl, one game away from our dreams.”

“With the meetings, the extra work, just helping me to be prepared so I can go out there and play fast,” Beckham said. “You know, the very first game we played San Francisco at San Francisco. The first play of the game, the ball was thrown my way and it’s just been — they’ve instilled confidence into me. And I’m at a loss for words. I’m just trying to enjoy the moment.”

OBJ is as talented as he is hard-working, and it's nice to see that, after everything he's been through over the past couple of years, it's finally starting to pay off. Now, he'll need to finish the job in the biggest game of his career.