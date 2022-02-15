Los Angeles Rams superstar Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a scary non-contact injury during Super Bowl LVI. Here's what he had to say about it after the game.

Well, it finally happened. In just his first trip to the NFL playoffs, Odell Beckham Jr. went all the way and became a Super Bowl champion. Unfortunately, he wasn't unable to stay on the field for long, as he had to leave with a knee injury.

OBJ suffered a non-contact injury and instantly drew contrasting takes on social media. From NFL players claiming the league should ban turf and only use grass, to people claiming he had suffered a torn ACL.

Whatever's the case, the Super Bowl-winning WR won't rush to conclusions. Per his own words, he's going to undergo further evaluation to try and determine the true extent of his injured knee.

NFL News: Odell Beckham Jr. Says He'll Undergo Further Evaluation

“We don’t know yet, we’re going to wait to hear,” the superstar wideout said. “I was trying to go back out there. Docs are going to take care of you.”

“There was a moment I was in the back room — they told me I was done, I couldn’t play, and I had to come back out there and be a part of this because it’s so much bigger than myself,” Beckham added. “And these boys pulled through and made it happen. So, it’s nothing but love.”

OBJ Could Give The Rams A Discount In Free Agency

Beckham has felt just at home since joining the Rams. As a matter of fact, he admitted that he would most definitely give them a discount in free agency if they asked him to do so, as he wants to be back with the team for the long run:

"Yeah, of course," OBJ replied. “This place, it feels good in my heart. It feels like a home.”

That's not the first time that the LSU product raves about the Rams and how they conduct business. A couple of weeks ago, he claimed the team does 'everything right' and he wants to continue making the most of that:

“Taking me in, pushing me for excellence, the weight room — everything about this place is right and it’s done right," Becham said. "And it’s just been an incredible opportunity. And I feel like I’m just trying to make the most of it. And here we are playing in the Super Bowl, one game away from our dreams.”

OBJ has dealt with multiple major injuries over the past couple of years but he still proved that he was far from done or a bad teammate. Hopefully, this knee injury won't be as serious as it looked and he'll be back on the field next season.