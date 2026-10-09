Packers receive key Micah Parsons injury update ahead of Week 5 game vs Bears

The Green Bay Packers will have to face the Chicago Bears without Micah Parsons, but there are encouraging signs that the defensive star is making progress in his recovery. Although he has yet to return to practice, his latest work on the sidelines has raised questions about whether he could take another important step toward rejoining the team soon.

Packers reporter Rob Demovsky offered a positive update after observing Parsons working with the rehabilitation staff. The edge rusher has been increasing his activity, giving Green Bay a reason for optimism even though there is still no official timetable for his return.

“Micah Parsons also seems to be ramping up even more with some seemingly new work — or at least new that we’ve seen — with the rehab staff off to the side. Could he possibly return to practice next week?”

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When will Micah Parsons return?

Micah Parsons is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December 2025, an injury that has kept him off the field to begin the 2026 season. The Packers had hoped he could potentially return around mid-October, but head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed earlier this week that the defensive star would not be ready to practice before the Week 5 matchup against Chicago.

Another report from Packers reporter Matt Schneidman provided additional details about Parsons’ rehabilitation. Although media members were not permitted to film the workout, Schneidman observed the pass rusher performing demanding running drills while wearing what appeared to be a wrap or brace on his left knee.

“We’re not allowed to film, but Micah Parsons doing some fairly strenuous running on the side at practice with some sort of wrap/brace on his left knee. LaFleur said Parsons made progress last week but wasn’t ready to practice.”

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The latest developments suggest Parsons is moving forward in his recovery, but increased activity does not necessarily mean he is close to returning to game action.

A possible return to practice next week remains a question rather than a confirmed plan, and the Packers will need to evaluate his readiness before making a decision. With the Dallas Cowboys coming up in Week 6, Green Bay will be hoping for further progress, although Parsons could still need several more weeks before he is ready to play.

Key takeaways

Rob Demovsky reported Micah Parsons is ramping up work with the rehab staff.

reported Micah Parsons is ramping up work with the rehab staff. Micah Parsons is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December 2025.

from a torn ACL suffered in December 2025. Matt Schneidman observed Micah Parsons doing strenuous running with a left knee wrap.