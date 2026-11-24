Cristiano Ronaldo moved a step closer to the 1,000-goal milestone after netting the 987th of his career for Al Nassr, keeping himself ahead of rival Lionel Messi in the chase.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved one step closer to the 1,000-goal milestone on Tuesday, netting his 987th career goal in Al Nassr’s clash against Al Sadd. Now just 13 goals shy of the historic mark, the Portuguese forward also widened his career scoring lead over longtime rival Lionel Messi.

Messi remains on 937 career goals after being held scoreless in Inter Miami’s loss to the Columbus Crew last weekend. Still, the Argentine star has a chance to add to his 2026 tally when Miami visits Columbus in the second leg of their MLS Cup Playoffs series.

That blank sheet extended Messi’s scoreless streak to two matches. Despite the brief drought, he has tallied 41 goals across all competitions in 2026, including eight for Argentina at the World Cup.

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Since announcing his retirement from international duty with Portugal, Ronaldo has scored twice in two appearances for Al Nassr, building on the hat trick he recorded against Al Kholood just prior to stepping away from the national team, a run that underscores his determination to reach 1,000.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff match.

How many penalties have Ronaldo and Messi scored?

Ronaldo has converted 185 in-match penalties across his senior career on 223 attempts, good for an 83% conversion rate (with 38 misses). His latest spot-kick came on Nov. 24, 2026, when he buried a 13th-minute penalty for Al Nassr against Al Sadd.

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Over the same span, Messi has scored 115 in-match penalties on 150 attempts, posting a 76.7% conversion rate (with 35 misses). Messi’s most recent penalty goal came on Oct. 6, 2026, in Argentina’s international friendly against Benin, leaving him 70 spot-kick goals behind Ronaldo in regulation and extra time.

When tiebreaking penalty shootouts are factored in—which are excluded from official career goal tallies—Ronaldo has converted 12 of 14 attempts, while Messi has scored 11 of 13. Penalties account for roughly 18.7% of Ronaldo’s career goals compared to 12.3% of Messi’s, giving Ronaldo the edge in both total volume and efficiency from the spot.

Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 987th career goal for Al Nassr against Al Sadd on Tuesday.

for Al Nassr against Al Sadd on Tuesday. Lionel Messi remains on 937 career goals after Inter Miami lost to the Columbus Crew.

after Inter Miami lost to the Columbus Crew. Cristiano Ronaldo has converted 185 in-match penalties compared to 115 for Lionel Messi.

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