Why isn’t Micah Parsons playing for Packers vs Buccaneers today in 2026 NFL Week 4?

Micah Parsons will not be playing for the Green Bay Packers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season because he is still recovering from the serious knee injury he suffered late last season. The star pass rusher remains on the physically unable to perform list as he continues working his way back from a torn ACL and meniscus damage.

Parsons suffered the injury during the Packers’ Week 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos in December 2025 and underwent surgery later that month. Although he was initially expected to have a chance to return relatively soon after the minimum four-game PUP period, Green Bay has remained cautious with its defensive star throughout the rehabilitation process.

That approach has now pushed his potential return further into the season. Parsons has not suffered a setback, but he has yet to be cleared to begin practicing, meaning he cannot play against Tampa Bay and may also miss several more games before finally making his 2026 debut.

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When is Micah Parsons coming back after injury?

NFL insider Tom Pelissero provided a new update on Micah Parsons’ recovery that significantly changes the expectations surrounding his return. This week’s report makes clear that the Packers are not dealing with a new injury, but rather a rehabilitation process that is taking longer than initially hoped.

“Packers star Micah Parsons hasn’t had any setbacks in his rehab. But he’s not expected to practice next week, and it could be November before he’s ready for game action.”

The update means Parsons is unlikely to return for the Packers’ Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears, since he is not expected to practice next week. His potential return against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 on October 18 is also becoming increasingly unlikely, particularly because he would need practice time before being cleared for game action.

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If Pelissero’s projection holds, Parsons could potentially return in November, giving the Packers a much longer wait for one of the most important pieces of their defense. Green Bay has no reason to rush the star pass rusher back from a major knee injury, especially with the organization focused on having him healthy for the most important part of the season.

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