Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs encouraged to continue passing the ball despite Kenneth Walker signing

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the teams in the spotlight in recent days due to acquisitions that are meant to strengthen the team’s offense. Kenneth Walker arrived to be a new ally for Patrick Mahomes, which means that rushing attacks could become more frequent.

Mitchell Schwartz knows Chiefs Kingdom firsthand and is well aware that, despite this new acquisition on Reid’s team, the passing game still has to remain an important tool.

“The Chiefs don’t need to commit to the run! They need a home run hitter who can make defenses pay for staying in 2 high and light boxes. Either the D opens up the run game for explosives, or they get scared and change and open up some pass game. Walker should be a perfect fit!,” the former Super Bowl champion with Chiefs said via X.

Mahomes’ aerial weapons

Patrick Mahomes enters the 2026 season with a high-octane aerial attack defined by elite speed and proven playmaking ability. Rashee Rice remains a critical component of the offense, building on a 2025 campaign where he remained a primary target in the intermediate passing game.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

He is complemented by the record-breaking vertical threat of Xavier Worthy, who recorded 42 receptions for 532 yards last season, and the emerging presence of Tyquan Thornton, who is coming off a productive year with 438 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Together, this trio of significant receivers provide the talented quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a dangerous blend of deep-threat capability and reliable yardage after the catch.

The step up with Walker

The addition of Kenneth Walker III is a game-changer for the Chiefs’ backfield, bringing the reigning Super Bowl LX MVP to Kansas City on a marquee three-year deal.

Fresh off a historic championship performance where he racked up 135 rushing yards on 27 carries, Walker becomes the first running back to win the award in 28 years.

His arrival provides Mahomes with an elite, explosive playmaker capable of transforming the ground game and sustaining the high-octane production required for another title run.