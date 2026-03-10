Tottenham sub off goalkeeper Kinsky after conceding 3 goals in 15 minutes vs Atletico Madrid: Best memes and reactions

Trending topics:
Atletico Madrid host Tottenham Hotspur for the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16, with Antonin Kinsky as the main protagonist.

By Matías Persuh

Antonin Kinsky of Tottenham Hotspur leaves the pitch after being substituted.
The Champions League Round of 16 has already begun, with Atletico Madrid vs. Tottenham Hotspur perhaps being one of the matches with the most peculiarities in a long time. Antonin Kinsky, after conceding 3 goals in 15 minutes, was substituted by a teammate.

Coach Igor Tudor, seeing the situation, did not hesitate to make one of the most striking decisions in a long time. Kinsky was directly responsible for the goals conceded and was replaced by Vicario just 16 minutes into the match.

The goalkeeper’s reaction upon leaving the pitch was definitive: he headed straight for the locker room, clearly frustrated by the situation. It was truly something rarely seen on a field of play.

Mister Chip, through his X account, revealed a truly striking fact: For the first time in the entire history of the UEFA Champions League, a non-injured starting goalkeeper was substituted within the first 20 minutes of a match.

Antonin Kinsky
Antonin Kinsky of Tottenham Hotspur leaves the pitch.
Funniest memes and reactions to Kinsky’s mistakes

