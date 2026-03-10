Tottenham sub off goalkeeper Kinsky after conceding 3 goals in 15 minutes vs Atletico Madrid: Best memes and reactions

The Champions League Round of 16 has already begun, with Atletico Madrid vs. Tottenham Hotspur perhaps being one of the matches with the most peculiarities in a long time. Antonin Kinsky, after conceding 3 goals in 15 minutes, was substituted by a teammate.

Coach Igor Tudor, seeing the situation, did not hesitate to make one of the most striking decisions in a long time. Kinsky was directly responsible for the goals conceded and was replaced by Vicario just 16 minutes into the match.

The goalkeeper’s reaction upon leaving the pitch was definitive: he headed straight for the locker room, clearly frustrated by the situation. It was truly something rarely seen on a field of play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mister Chip, through his X account, revealed a truly striking fact: For the first time in the entire history of the UEFA Champions League, a non-injured starting goalkeeper was substituted within the first 20 minutes of a match.

Antonin Kinsky of Tottenham Hotspur leaves the pitch.

Advertisement

Funniest memes and reactions to Kinsky’s mistakes

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement