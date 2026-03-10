Newcastle vs Barcelona LIVE: Lineups, kickoff time and where to watch the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg

Newcastle United host Barcelona at St. James’ Park for the opening leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Both sides are eager to secure a favorable result before the return leg at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona enter the tie as heavy favorites, currently leading LaLiga with 67 points and riding a four-match winning streak. Following their recent semifinal exit in the Copa del Rey, the Blaugrana are expected to shift their full focus toward reclaiming European glory.

Standing in their way are Newcastle, who are experiencing a difficult domestic campaign. Despite sitting 12th in the Premier League with 39 points, the Magpies proved their continental pedigree in the previous round, advancing to this stage with a dominant 9–3 aggregate victory over Qarabag.