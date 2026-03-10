Trending topics:
Newcastle vs Barcelona LIVE: Lineups, kickoff time and where to watch the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg

Newcastle United and Barcelona face off in a high-stakes first leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Stay tuned for minute-by-minute updates from this elite European clash!

By Gianni Taina

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle and Lamine Yamal of Barcelona.
Sandro Tonali of Newcastle and Lamine Yamal of Barcelona.

Newcastle United host Barcelona at St. James’ Park for the opening leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Both sides are eager to secure a favorable result before the return leg at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona enter the tie as heavy favorites, currently leading LaLiga with 67 points and riding a four-match winning streak. Following their recent semifinal exit in the Copa del Rey, the Blaugrana are expected to shift their full focus toward reclaiming European glory.

Standing in their way are Newcastle, who are experiencing a difficult domestic campaign. Despite sitting 12th in the Premier League with 39 points, the Magpies proved their continental pedigree in the previous round, advancing to this stage with a dominant 9–3 aggregate victory over Qarabag.

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the field for the Champions League anthem. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Today's referees

Italian referee Marco Guida has been appointed to officiate the clash between Newcastle and Barcelona. He will be joined on the field by Giorgio Peretti and Giuseppe Perrotti, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Giorgio Peretti (ITA)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Giuseppe Perrotti (ITA)
  • Fourth official: Matteo Marcenaro (ITA)
  • VAR: Daniele Chiffi (ITA)

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at St. James' Park!

Why is Frenkie de Jong not playing?

Barcelona midfield will miss a key piece for today's matchup, as Frenkie de Jong won't play today and is expected to miss around five to six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in late February.

Newcastle lineup confirmed!

Newcastle's starting XI: Aaron Ramsdale; Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Jacob Ramsey, Sandro Tonalli, Joelinton; Anthony Elanga, William Osula, Harvey Barnes.

Tweet placeholder
Barcelona lineup confirmed!

Barcelona's starting XI: Joan Garcia; Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Marc Bernal; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowksi.

Tweet placeholder

Kickoff time and where to watch

Newcastle vs Barcelona will get underway at St. James' Park at 4:00 PM (ET).

Paramount+ will be the primary option to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona in the USA. The other option to enjoy the is ViX.

Newcastle and Barcelona clash in the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg

Welcome to our live blog of the UEFA Champions League, where Newcastle face Barcelona today at St. James' Park in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
