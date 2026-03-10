Spencer Jones reacts after missing NY Yankees’ opening day roster

Spencer Jones had one of the most impressive performances during New York Yankees Spring Training, but the young outfielder will begin the 2026 season in the minors.

Jones entered camp hoping to earn a spot with the big-league club after continuing to develop within the Yankees’ farm system. Despite showing strong progress and attracting attention during Spring Training, the team ultimately decided he would start the year in Triple-A.

Still, Jones handled the news with a positive and humble outlook. “The biggest thing that I’ve gotten out of this year is the feeling that I belong and I can compete, and I can do whatever to help the team win,” Jones said, according to MLB’s Bryan Hoch.

Yankees still see big potential in Jones

Even though he did not make the Opening Day roster, the Yankees remain confident in Jones’ future. Manager Aaron Boone praised the young outfielder and believes he could still make an impact at the major league level this season.

Spencer Jones #78 of the Yankees looks on during the national anthem prior to a spring training game. Rich Storry/Getty Images

“He’s got a real chance to impact our club this year,” Boone said on Monday. “Reality is, he’s coming off a really strong season. I feel like he continues to make really solid adjustments. He came in here to spring and has represented really well and has performed.”

His path back to the majors will depend on performance, roster needs, and how quickly the Yankees’ crowded outfield evolves during the early months of the season.

