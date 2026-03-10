Mariners’ Cal Raleigh breaks silence on Randy Arozarena’s tirade after Team USA’s win

An icy exchange between Seattle Mariners teammates Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena took center stage during Team USA’s victory over Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. What began as a viral non-handshake at the plate spiraled into a pointed postgame critique from Arozarena, casting a temporary shadow over the Mariners’ spring training harmony.

Hours after Arozarena expressed his frustration to reporters, Raleigh moved to de-escalate the tension with a clarifying statement. “There’s no beef with Randy. I love him. He’s my brother,” Raleigh told the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish, as reported on Divish’s X account.

With Raleigh’s comments, the air appears cleared between the two stars as the MLB regular season looms. The Mariners are desperate for a unified front as they look to finish what they started in 2025, a season that saw them fall just short of a World Series berth after a heartbreaking American League Championship Series exit at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays.

For now, the focus remains on the international stage. Team USA is looking to punch its ticket to the quarterfinals with a pivotal clash against Italy, while Mexico faces a must-win scenario in their final pool play matchups to keep their championship hopes alive and potentially set up a high-stakes rematch in the knockout rounds.

Randy Arozarena #56 of the Mexico looks on.

The Raleigh-Arozarena incident

The friction ignited during a tense middle-inning plate appearance for Arozarena. As the outfielder stepped into the box, he extended his hand toward Raleigh—his primary catcher in Seattle—expecting a brief acknowledgment. Instead, Raleigh remained focused on his pitcher, seemingly ignoring the gesture and leaving Arozarena visibly stunned at home plate.

Arozarena didn’t hide his emotions after the game during his postgame availability. However, with Raleigh’s public apology and the Mariners’ leadership stepping in, both players are expected to be back in lockstep by the time they return to Peoria for the final days of spring camp.

The Mariners open their 2026 campaign at home against the Cleveland Guardians, and manager Dan Wilson is banking on his two most explosive offensive weapons to be fully aligned. After the narrowest of misses last October, Seattle can ill-afford any lingering distractions if they hope to secure the first pennant in franchise history.

