Not Argentina: FIFA president Gianni Infantino reveals his candidate to win the 2026 World Cup

We are now less than 100 days away from the start of the 2026 World Cup, where Lionel Messi’s Argentina enter as one of the heavy favorites to successfully defend their 2022 title. However, according to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, there is another powerhouse that currently holds the edge.

In a recent interview with Diario AS, Infantino pointed to Spain as the team to beat, citing their status as the No. 1 team in the world. The squad led by Luis de la Fuente currently sits atop the FIFA World Rankings with 1,877.18 points, followed closely by Argentina with 1,873.33 units.

“Spain are one of the favorites, along with others, of course. We already know Spain’s strength. The number-one team in the ranking has to be the favorite for the World Cup,” the FIFA president revealed.

Both nations are in peak form, validating their high rankings. Spain captured UEFA Euro 2024 after defeating England 2-1 in the final, while Argentina secured the 2024 Copa America with a 1-0 win over Colombia.

Spain celebrate after winning the UEFA Euro 2024. (Getty Images)

Ahead of the World Cup, the two sides are scheduled to face off in the 2026 Finalissima on March 27 in Qatar. However, the location has yet to be officially confirmed due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East; the venue could be decided this week following a meeting between UEFA, Conmebol and Qatari government.

Spain and Argentina facing injury crisis ahead of 2026 Finalissima

As both nations prepare for the highly anticipated 2026 Finalissima and the upcoming World Cup, Spain and Argentina are grappling with a significant number of injuries to key personnel. The fitness of these squads has become a primary concern for managers Luis de la Fuente and Lionel Scaloni just weeks before their clash in Qatar.

Spain received a major blow on March 3 when Alejandro Balde sustained a distal hamstring injury during Barcelona’s Copa del Rey semifinal against Atletico Madrid. Official medical reports from the club indicate that the left-back will be sidelined for approximately four weeks, effectively ruling him out of the March 27 final.

The injury list doesn’t end there. Mikel Merino (foot fracture) and Samu Omorodion (ACL tear) have already been ruled out for the tournament. Meanwhile, Nico Williams remains a major doubt; the winger has not featured for Athletic Club since February 11 due to a persistent groin issue.

Argentina are facing a similar crisis. Paulo Dybala has been officially ruled out of the Finalissima after undergoing knee surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear. He joins Valentin Carboni, who suffered a devastating season-ending injury involving a complete rupture of the ACL and a partial rupture of the LCL and Juan Foyth, who is sidelined after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Furthermore, Lisandro Martinez is currently being monitored for soleus muscle discomfort, Giovani Lo Celso is battling a moderate myotendinous injury in his right thigh and Lautaro Martinez is undergoing intensive rehabilitation for a left calf strain in hopes of being fit for the Finalissima.