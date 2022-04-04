The Russell Wilson era in Denver is about to start, and who better than Peyton Manning to give him some advice? Check out what the legendary QB said about Wilson's arrival.

The Denver Broncos pulled off arguably the biggest, most impactful trade of the NFL offseason. They landed Russell Wilson to put an end to their years-long struggles at the QB position, bringing back hope to Mile High.

The Broncos already had one of the best defensive units in the league, yet their offense was far from impressive. Now, Nathaniel Hackett and Wilson are expected to revamp it and lead them to contention once and for all.

With that in mind, Broncos' great Peyton Manning confirmed that he's reached out to Wilson to offer some advice. Per the Hall of Famer, Wilson's craft and work ethic will guarantee success for the Broncos.

Peyton Manning Says He's Given Russell Wilson Advice On Playing In Denver

“I’ve talked to Russell a number of times and we’ve had conversations about some of the things that helped me in my transition to a different team that I think can apply to anybody making the jump, especially after being in a place for a long time,” Manning told the Denver Post. “[I’ve had] conversations with Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett as well about some of those things, maybe some do’s and don’ts that helped me and can certainly apply and Russell can hit the ground running here in his first year.”

“Just his leadership and his work ethic — you start there and then you obviously get to the abilities and talents on the field,” Manning added. “His ability to scramble out of the pocket and also make every throw from within the pocket — that’s something that is unique. And then the fact he’s going to work very hard to get his timing down with his receivers.”

Upon his arrival, the AFC West is the toughest division in all of football and it's not even close. But if someone can prove that he's still got it and go back to the biggest stage, that's definitely Russell Wilson.