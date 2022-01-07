Philadelphia Eagles play against Dallas Cowboys for a game in the Week 18 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US

Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys meet in a Week 18 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). Two teams that are going to play in the postseason but they are hungry for one last regular season victory. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Philadelphia Eagles will play in the playoffs thanks to the team's nine wins in the regular season and with a current winning streak of four consecutive weeks. The Eagles' most recent victory was against Washington Football Team 20-16 on the road.

The Dallas Cowboys lost a recent game to the Arizona Cardinals 22-25 at home, that loss was the end of a four-week winning streak, the second and final streak of the season for the team.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: Storylines

The Philadelphia Eagles opened the first month of the regular season with one win and three consecutive losses, but the worst part was that between September and October the Eagles won only three games and lost another five. But those three wins were added to other six of the last two months of 2021 and that was enough for the Eagles to clinch a playoff spot.

Jalen Hurts will be the Eagles' starting quarterback after his name was removed from the Final Injury List for Week 18. Hurts this season has thrown for 265/432 passes completed, 61.3%, 3144 yards, 16 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

The Dallas Cowboys had an exceptional regular season, the team winning two of three games in September and all games in October for what was the Cowboys' first winning streak with six straight wins. The most recent game for the Cowboys was a loss to the Cardinals at home but despite the loss, the Cowboys closed the regular season with a positive record at home of 5-3-0.

Dak Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys starters will play in the last game of the regular season. Prescott is throwing for 389/569 passes completed, 68.4%, 4154 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 18 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are ABC, ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions And Odds

Philadelphia Eagles are underdogs at home with +4 ATS and +180 moneyline at FanDuel, the home team defense is the 8th best of the season but the visitors have the number one offensive game with 29.9 points per game. Dallas Cowboys are favorites with -4 points to cover and -195 moneyline. The totals is offered at 43 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Philadelphia Eagles +4.



FanDuel Philadelphia Eagles +4 / +180 Totals 43 Dallas Cowboys -4 / -195

* Odds via FanDuel