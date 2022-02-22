Critics keep saying that luck was on the side of the Rams during Super Bowl LVI, but the truth is that the team was built to win, just like the Bucs did with Tom Brady and they couldn't defend their championship either.

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, their home field, against the Cincinnati Bengals in what was a big game filled with high expectations from both sides that were fulfilled but at the same time the Rams were expected to be more dominant as big favorites.

Sean McVay got what he wanted, revenge after losing in 2018 to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's Patriots and finally his long-awaited title of the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl ring. But despite all this, McVay's strategy still has holes as the Rams' offense was weak on a couple of occasions during the playoffs.

After more than a decade, Stafford also achieved his goal of winning a Super Bowl, which he never could while playing for the Detroit Lions. But Stafford threw two interceptions during the big game, and he was lucky that the offensive line protected his life and the team's defense did an outstanding job stopping Burrow.

What are the chances of the Rams winning a back-to-back super bowl?

The Rams must defend the Super Bowl in the 2022-2023 NFL season, they are favorites to win but they are the only team with high expectations for the upcoming season. Other franchises are projected as possible contenders for 2022, Chiefs, Buccaneers, Chargers, Ravens, Patriots, Cardinals. Just to name a few.

There's a slim chance Matthew Stafford will return to Detroit and Goff to Los Angeles, another swap where neither team loses money in the process. That's unlikely to happen in the 2022 season, but it all depends on how Stafford performs during the regular season and playoffs.

