The 38-year-old Super Bowl champion is set to sign a record deal with the Packers which would make him the highest paid player in NFL history.

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greats, no question about it, Rodgers has won 1 Super Bowl and has been a Super Bowl MVP as well as 4-time NFL MVP. Now it would seem that the Green Bay Packers want Rodgers for the long haul and have prepared a deal that will literally break records.

According to Ian Rapoport the deal has been structured as a 4-year agreement, the deal will guarantee Rodgers $153 million and in total be worth $200 million according to sources within the NFL. This deal would make him the highest paid player in NFL history, and Rodgers would play until he is 42 years old.

On Twitter fans were shocked at the length and the value of the deal, some fans were mixed on such a big contract, while others were very happy to know that Aaron Rodgers is a Packer for life at this point.

Reactions on social media to Aaron Rodgers mega deal with Packers

On social media the reactions were mixed but there's no denying that Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Rodgers has an impressive 139-66-1 record in his 17-year NFL career, and has 449 passing touchdowns. The Packers' season came to a disappointing end and Rodgers was on the wrong side of multiple takes over his thoughts on covid vaccination. But there's no denying that he's one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and the Packers will be Super Bowl contenders with him there.