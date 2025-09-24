Saints GM under fire after loss to Seahawks

The New Orleans Saints are probably the worst team in the NFL in the 2025 season. Derek Carr’s retirement was another brick in the wall for a team that hasn’t looked good since Drew Brees retired.

The Saints are 0-3 after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. They are a shell of the team that often played in NFC championship games and looked like legitimate Super Bowl candidates. They have good players, such as Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave, but the rest of the roster isn’t as good.

General manager Mickey Loomis is under the spotlight for the lack of competitiveness from the team in recent seasons. The roster construction hasn’t been the best, which has hurt the team’s chances to shine.

Saints GM under criticism for years of bad results

Crissy Froyd of Saints Wire writes that Loomis’ record without Sean Payton isn’t as decent as the 208-167 (.555) record he holds for his career. Without the now Denver Broncos head coach, Loomis holds a 49-69 (.415) record.

“Without Payton on the sidelines coaching this team, Loomis’ record as a GM plummets beneath the .500 mark, at 49-69 (.415),” Freud wrote. “That is startling to say the least. Between the Saints’ 28-36 run in his first four years on the job from 2002 to 2005 and the four years Loomis has overseen in the post-Payton era from 2022 to 2025 (going 21-33 so far), his reputation has taken some big hits. With the team opening the season at 0-3 for the first time since 2016, it’s plenty reasonable to believe things could go awry sooner rather than later.”

The Saints could add a new quarterback to lead the franchise in 2026. It remains to be seen if Loomis retains his job after a season that doesn’t look promising at all.