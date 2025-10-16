Seahawks get disrespected in latest PFF Power Rankings

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the most entertaining teams in the NFL in 2025. They co-lead the NFC West division alongside the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams (all with a 4-2 record) after a positive start.

Seattle made a statement on Sunday, when they bounced back from a 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and took down the 4-1 Jacksonville Jaguars, fresh off a dramatic win on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sam Darnold and Co. continue to play at a high level, but not everybody is evaluating their performance as highly as most fans and analysts.

PFF ranks Baltimore Ravens higher than Seahawks in the latest power rankings

Pro Football Focus shared its NFL Week 7 power rankings. The power rankings is based on team standings and future prospects. The Kansas City Chiefs sit atop, while the Green Bay Packers are second, the Buffalo Bills are third, the Detroit Lions rank fourth and the Rams close out the top five.

Head Coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks

The 1-5 Baltimore Ravens rank seventh, right behind the Philadelphia Eagles. In contrast, the Seahawks aren’t even in the top-10. They clock in at No. 12, with a 52% chance of making the playoffs and a 3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Lamar Jackson’s return after the bye week makes it easy to see why the Ravens would rank that high, but the team also lost games when the two-time NFL MVP was healthy. The Ravens are one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season, and it’s hard to see them turning things around.