Yankees Rumors: Team reportedly develops backup strategy if Cody Bellinger opts out of signing for next season

The New York Yankees are reportedly among the franchises eager to add Cody Bellinger to their roster for the upcoming MLB season. Joining the Yankees in this pursuit, there is one in the NL. Amid this competitive landscape, the Yankees are contemplating a Plan B in case Bellinger does not sign with them.

According to a report from Yankees Source, the team has an alternative strategy should Bellinger not join the roster. “If the Yankees can’t secure Bellinger, Jones could seamlessly step into left field,” they noted on their X account.

Considering this possibility, the Yankees might find in Jones a solution to their offensive woes. He was a standout performer in the minors last season, and the fanbase even called for his assistance during the team’s struggles.

However, one of the main priorities for the Yankees regarding additions next season is Bellinger, as the Yanks already set terms to re-sign Cody, who was notably beneficial for the team, aiming to solidify a postseason position in 2025.

Cody Bellinger #35 with the New York Yankees.

Jones’ stats in the minors last season

Spencer Jones, the Yankees’ top outfield prospect, experienced a dynamic and record-setting season in the minor leagues in 2025. Splitting his time between Double-A (Somerset) and Triple-A (Scranton/Wilkes-Barre), he was named to the All-MiLB Prospect First Team after significantly enhancing his power output, despite continuing to face high strikeout rates.

Games (G): 116

Batting Average (AVG): .274

Home Runs (HR): 35

Runs Batted In (RBI): 80

Stolen Bases (SB): 29

OPS: .933

Strikeouts (SO): 179

Highlights and areas for improvement for Jones

Jones recorded 35 home runs and were the most by a Yankees minor leaguer in a single season in over a decade. He consistently hit with exit velocities over 110 mph, with a peak surpassing 115 mph.

However, while he slightly improved his contact rate in July, he ended the season with 179 strikeouts. His high swing-and-miss tendency is the primary factor delaying his permanent MLB call-up.

