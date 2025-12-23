Andy Reid has a message for Travis Kelce about potential final home game before retirement

Ahead of the final home game of the 2025 NFL season, Andy Reid sent Travis Kelce a sincere message. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17, in which could turn out to be the veteran tight end’s final game at Arrowhead.

The rumors have grown loud in Kansas City. With the Chiefs (6-9) already eliminated from playoff contention in the NFL, many believe the dynasty has reached its end. In addition, it could be the end of the road for Kelce’s career as well. On that note, Reid admitted he doesn’t know whether Kelce will retire or not.

“His numbers and personality and the person speak for themselves. Phenomenal person. He’s everything you want from a player representing an organization,” Reid commented, via A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman.

Kelce’s numbers at Arrowhead

If Kelce does retire after the 2025 NFL season, it may truly mark the end of an era for Kansas City. In the span of just a few days, they could learn that Kelce is stepping away—and that the Chiefs, too, are leaving Arrowhead Stadium.

Thus, now may be as good a time as any to revisit Kelce’s stats when playing at home at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. When the Chiefs host the Broncos in Week 17, the star tight end could reach the 6,500-yard mark in home games at Arrowhead. He currently sits at 6,463 yards, needing just 37 more to hit the milestone. Kelce has also scored 34 touchdowns at Arrowhead so far in his career.

Kelce has fallen short of that figure three times this season, including disheartening six- and eight-yard outings during losses to the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. Although Chris Oladokun warned Bo Nix and the Broncos, the presence of an inexperienced quarterback under center does little to help Kelce’s chances of bouncing back in what could be the final home game of his career.