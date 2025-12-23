Browns confirm final decision on QB1 between Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson for 2025

A few weeks ago, the Cleveland Browns announced that Deshaun Watson had returned to practice, sparking speculation about a potential quarterback change. Now, the franchise has made its decision on whether Watson or rookie Shedeur Sanders will lead the offense for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.

After suffering two torn Achilles injuries, Deshaun Watson returned to the practice field earlier this month, reigniting rumors that the veteran quarterback could reclaim his starting role. However, Cleveland has made it clear that there are no plans to put Watson back under center this season.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Tuesday that Watson will not be activated and will miss the rest of the 2025 campaign. As a result, Shedeur Sanders will remain the Browns’ starting quarterback for the final two games of the season.

Shedeur Sanders knows the QB1 job isn’t secured for 2026

The 2025 season has been an unusual one for Cleveland’s quarterback room. The Browns began the year with veteran Joe Flacco, then turned to rookie Dillon Gabriel, and eventually handed the offense to Shedeur Sanders, who is now set to start the final two games.

While Sanders has shown flashes of promise, his rookie season has included the expected ups and downs. Still, the former Colorado Buffaloes standout has displayed poise and competitiveness, giving the Browns reason to believe he could be a legitimate contender for the starting job in 2026.

Speaking with the media, Sanders was asked how much he believes he can improve heading into next season. The rookie quarterback emphasized that his focus remains on finishing the 2025 season strong before shifting his attention to offseason preparation.

“No, I live in the present. I live in the present,” Sanders said on Tuesday. “I’m focused on this week and this game — and nothing’s promised. Nothing’s promised going into next year or anything, so I stay in the moment, stay focused on what I have to do now to even be able to be here next year, you know? I just enjoy life.”

Will Deshaun Watson be the Browns’ QB1 in 2026?

The upcoming offseason could be a defining one for head coach Kevin Stefanski, who is expected to return in 2026. The decision surrounding Cleveland’s starting quarterback may ultimately shape the franchise’s direction moving forward.

Deshaun Watson, quarterback for the Cleveland Browns

According to league rumors, the Browns plan to evaluate Watson, Gabriel, and Sanders closely throughout the offseason before naming a starter. However, Sanders appears to have the momentum, especially if he can close out the 2025 season with strong performances.