MLB News: NY Mets brand-new star Luke Weaver sends powerful farewell message to NY Yankees

After signing with the New York Mets, Luke Weaver issued a straightforward message for the New York Yankees to listen to.

By Federico O'donnell

Luke Weaver at Yankee Stadium
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesLuke Weaver at Yankee Stadium

Luke Weaver made waves all over MLB when signing with the New York Mets. After spending the last two seasons with the New York Yankees, his transition to their counterparts in Queens didn’t sit well with several fans in The Bronx. Now, the veteran pitcher has sent a clear message on his decision.

Though the Mets got off to a disheartening start this MLB offseason, they’ve managed to pick up the pace. Unfortunately for the Yankees, the team in Queens improved at their expense.

By signing a pair of former Pinstripes in Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, the Orange and Blue sent a message heard loud and clear across the Big Apple. The Mets are going for broke, whereas the Yankees are seemingly playing their cards way too conservatively.

Weaver sets record straight after signing with Mets

Weaver’s move may feel like treason to some die-hard Yankees fans, but the 32-year-old pitcher has a clear conscience. With nothing to hide, he delivered a sincere farewell statement to the organization he called home for the past two years.

Luke Weaver looks on

Luke Weaver during a game in 2025

“My career coming to what felt like an end. Overwhelmed with injuries and failure… it seemed destined that the next chapter of my life was within reach. But did the Lord have other plans for me. Yankees fans and those that really showed me your love/support…thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Weaver wrote on his latest Instagram post. “What a ride it was and a rejuvenation I longed for. Another new chapter begins for me but memories are forever.”

Weaver’s new deal

Weaver has signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Mets ahead of the 2026 MLB season. Coming off a strong year with the Yankees—in which he served both at the starting and closer position—Weaver proved his worth to the rest of the league, and the Mets made sure to cash in on the former Pinstriper.

Across his two full seasons with the Yankees in 2024 and 2025, Weaver registered 53 earned runs, 11 wins, 7 losses, and an earned run average (ERA) of 3.25 across 126 appearances. Now, he is taking his talents to Queens, hoping to post even better numbers than he did in The Bronx.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
