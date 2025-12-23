Trending topics:
Phillies news: Bryce Harper announces major decision ahead of 2026 MLB season

Bryce Harper aims to make a big impact with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2026 MLB season, but first he faces an important commitment.

By Matías Persuh

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies.
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB is in the midst of a busy offseason, with many teams already planning for the 2026 season. Bryce Harper knows he will carry the heavy task of taking his Philadelphia Phillies as far as possible, and the team is counting on him to make it happen.

In what could be seen as preparation for what’s ahead, Harper’s important decision for the coming months was revealed: he will join the roster representing the United States in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

In doing so, the Phillies star will join teammates such as Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes, Bobby Witt Jr., Corbin Carroll, Cal Raleigh, and Kyle Schwarber, among others, in the competition taking place from March 5 to 17.

Harper’s first time

The 2026 World Baseball Classic will mark a significant milestone for Bryce Harper, as it will be his first time representing Team USA in the tournament. Although he was highly motivated to participate in the 2023 edition, he was forced to withdraw while recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow following the Phillies’ 2022 World Series run.

Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts as he scores.

After years of anticipation, the two-time MVP finally confirmed his commitment today, expressing his excitement to “put the colors on his chest” for the first time since he was a teenager.

Looking ahead for the Phillies

After a dominant 96–66 regular season and a National League East title, the Philadelphia Phillies saw their 2025 campaign end in disappointment with an NLDS loss to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Led by Bryce Harper, the team enters the 2026 season with a “win-now” mentality, recently reinforcing their lineup by re-signing Kyle Schwarber and adding power-hitter Adolis Garcia.

With a veteran core that includes Trea Turner and Zack Wheeler, the Phillies are focused on overcoming their recent postseason hurdles to finally secure the World Series trophy that has eluded this group.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
