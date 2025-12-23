Trending topics:
mlb

MLB Rumors: Red Sox circle 2x All-Star to replace Alex Bregman amid slow progress in negotiations

According to reports, the Boston Red Sox are drawing closer to a potential replacement for Alex Bregman ahead of the 2026 MLB season.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
Alex Bregman remains unsigned in MLB free agency
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesAlex Bregman remains unsigned in MLB free agency

The Boston Red Sox have yet to agree to terms on a new contract with Alex Bregman. As the uncertainty around him takes over the MLB offseason landscape, a report suggests a two-time All-Star could be the perfect replacement for the star third baseman.

The Red Sox would like nothing more than to re-sign Bregman ahead of the 2026 MLB campaign. After the star infielder opted out of the final two seasons of his three-year, $120 million contract, retaining him became the crystal-clear top priority for the organization in The Hub.

However, progress has come in fits and starts. Now, Boston may have to brace for a scenario in which the 31-year-old signs elsewhere. With that in mind, a report suggests that two-time All-Star Eugenio Suarez might be the best replacement available in free agency.

Advertisement

“Here’s a name to consider: Eugenio Suarez,” NESN’s Mike Rosenstein commented on the Red Sox’s targets if Bregman doesn’t re-sign. “The Red Sox need a power bat, preferably a right-handed hitter, and Suarez fits the bill. However, Boston can’t wait too long because other clubs are interested as well, including the Seattle Mariners.”

Eugenio Suarez in 2025

Eugenio Suarez at T-Mobile Park on July 31, 2025.

Advertisement

Suarez would cost less than Bregman

It should go without saying but pursuing Suarez would mean saving money for Craig Breslow and the Red Sox front office. However, buying cheap can turn expensive in the long run.

MLB Rumors: Red Sox steering away from All-Star and closer to Alex Bregman after Willson Contreras trade

see also

MLB Rumors: Red Sox steering away from All-Star and closer to Alex Bregman after Willson Contreras trade

According to The Athletic’s early contract predictions, Suarez is projected to sign on a three-year, $72 million contract ($24 million per year) ahead of the 2026 MLB season. Meanwhile, Bregman’s projections indicate he could put pen to paper on a six-year, $182 million deal. It’s far from a team-friendly deal, but reports suggest the Red Sox are bracing to pay Bregman’s steep asking price, regardless.

Advertisement

Strikeouts

Here’s a perhaps the main area in which signing Suarez over Bregman could come back to bite the Red Sox is the strikeout rate of each player. Suarez has led the league in strikeouts three times in his career, and he averages a 27.4% strikeout rate (K%) throughout his career. Bregman, on the other hand, registers a much more reasonable 13.4 K% over his MLB career, via fangraphs.com.

If availability is the best ability, being able to make contact at the plate surely comes a close second. In that regard, Suarez really has no standing against Bregman when it comes to who Boston should go after. According to Team Rankings, the Red Sox averaged 8.78 strikeouts per game last season—the seventh-most in MLB. Now, one would think they have learned their lesson.

Advertisement

Survey

If not Bregman, who should the Red Sox sign in free agency?

already voted 0 people

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Red Sox's Breslow signals key team ‘priority’ amid Bregman pursuit
MLB

Red Sox's Breslow signals key team ‘priority’ amid Bregman pursuit

Red Sox bracing to pay Bregman's steep price amid MLB rumors
MLB

Red Sox bracing to pay Bregman's steep price amid MLB rumors

Red Sox steer away from All-Star and closer to Bregman after Contreras trade
MLB

Red Sox steer away from All-Star and closer to Bregman after Contreras trade

Reid has a message for Kelce about potential retirement
NFL

Reid has a message for Kelce about potential retirement

Better Collective Logo