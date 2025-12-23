The Boston Red Sox have yet to agree to terms on a new contract with Alex Bregman. As the uncertainty around him takes over the MLB offseason landscape, a report suggests a two-time All-Star could be the perfect replacement for the star third baseman.

The Red Sox would like nothing more than to re-sign Bregman ahead of the 2026 MLB campaign. After the star infielder opted out of the final two seasons of his three-year, $120 million contract, retaining him became the crystal-clear top priority for the organization in The Hub.

However, progress has come in fits and starts. Now, Boston may have to brace for a scenario in which the 31-year-old signs elsewhere. With that in mind, a report suggests that two-time All-Star Eugenio Suarez might be the best replacement available in free agency.

“Here’s a name to consider: Eugenio Suarez,” NESN’s Mike Rosenstein commented on the Red Sox’s targets if Bregman doesn’t re-sign. “The Red Sox need a power bat, preferably a right-handed hitter, and Suarez fits the bill. However, Boston can’t wait too long because other clubs are interested as well, including the Seattle Mariners.”

Eugenio Suarez at T-Mobile Park on July 31, 2025.

Suarez would cost less than Bregman

It should go without saying but pursuing Suarez would mean saving money for Craig Breslow and the Red Sox front office. However, buying cheap can turn expensive in the long run.

According to The Athletic’s early contract predictions, Suarez is projected to sign on a three-year, $72 million contract ($24 million per year) ahead of the 2026 MLB season. Meanwhile, Bregman’s projections indicate he could put pen to paper on a six-year, $182 million deal. It’s far from a team-friendly deal, but reports suggest the Red Sox are bracing to pay Bregman’s steep asking price, regardless.

Strikeouts

Here’s a perhaps the main area in which signing Suarez over Bregman could come back to bite the Red Sox is the strikeout rate of each player. Suarez has led the league in strikeouts three times in his career, and he averages a 27.4% strikeout rate (K%) throughout his career. Bregman, on the other hand, registers a much more reasonable 13.4 K% over his MLB career, via fangraphs.com.

If availability is the best ability, being able to make contact at the plate surely comes a close second. In that regard, Suarez really has no standing against Bregman when it comes to who Boston should go after. According to Team Rankings, the Red Sox averaged 8.78 strikeouts per game last season—the seventh-most in MLB. Now, one would think they have learned their lesson.

